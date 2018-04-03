× ‘We should be used to it:’ Snow falls in Wisconsin in April, amid a spring election

FOND DU LAC — A winter storm hit SE Wisconsin on Tuesday, April 3, amid a spring election. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for all of SE Wisconsin until 7 a.m. Wednesday, and said several inches of wet, heavy snowfall was expected by Wednesday morning.

The forecast seemed like a late April Fool’s Joke, but rain changed over to snow in SE Wisconsin on Tuesday. While grassy areas were covered early Tuesday evening, the snow was melting as it hit the roads in Fond du Lac.

Drivers said they were taking it easy out on the roads, and many said they’re ready for it to warm up already!

“I just think it’s another trick from Mother Nature,” said Deann Weese, from Kimberly.

“It’s annoying. I wish it would go away,” said Tony Koszalinski, from Townsend.

“It’s Wisconsin. It’s April, not July. We should be used to it. We just never are,” said Jenifer Oechsner, from Leroy.