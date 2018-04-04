4 arrested after vehicle crashed into tree during pursuit that began near Southridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD -- A high-speed chase through several jurisdictions was caught on camera.

Greenfield police started chasing the stolen van near 76th and Layton. Before that, Greendale police tried stopping it at Southridge Mall.

The pursuit went onto the interstate, and the van could be seen weaving in and out of traffic, narrowly missing other cars.

The suspects eventually got off the interstate in Milwaukee.

A few minutes later, they crashed into a tree near 32nd and Mein.

Four people were eventually arrested -- two of them juveniles.

