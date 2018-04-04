× BearCat called in to evacuate bar patrons amid report of suspect making threats with gun

GENESEE DEPOT — A BearCat had to be used to evacuate bar patrons on Tuesday night, April 3 in Waukesha County.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to “In Cahoots” bar in the Town of Genesee for a report of a person with a gun.

A bartender called 911 to report that a patron left the bar after drinking — returning a short time later — threatening people with a gun.

The suspect then left the bar again, and went to an upstairs apartment.

A perimeter was established, and the BearCat was brought in to help evacuate people from the bar.

Deputies attempted to make contact with the suspect with negative results, Eventually, the suspect exited the apartment and was taken into custody — transported to the Waukesha County Jail without further incident.