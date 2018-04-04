× Body of missing man found in marsh in Walworth Co., no foul play suspected

WALWORTH COUNTY — A decomposing body located Sunday, April 1 on private property in a marsh area off of County Road H in the Town of Geneva has been identified as James DeMeuse, 70. DeMeuse was reported missing in Oct. 2017.

The body was found around 4:00 p.m. by two teenagers hiking in the area.

The Town of Geneva Police Department responded and completed a full investigation, assisted by the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office, Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Lake Geneva Police Department, and the City of Lake Geneva Fire Department.

DeMeuse was reported as a missing/endangered adult with the Town of Geneva Police Department on Oct. 20, 2017.

Town of Geneva police say they arrested DeMeuse Thursday, Oct. 14 after responding to a domestic disturbance at DeMeuse’s home.

Officials at the Walworth County Jail confirmed DeMeuse was released Friday, Oct. 15 around 3:30 p.m. Town of Geneva police said he was last seen walking through a field behind Aurora Hospital toward Highway 12.

On Monday, October 23rd, a K-9 search team from Illinois joined the family’s search for James DeMeuse. The gathering of relatives, friends, and volunteers combed through an area near the interchange between Highways 12 and 50.

Officials say this is an isolated incident and there are no public safety concerns. Foul play is not suspected.