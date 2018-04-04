First Lady Tonette Walker tours the state with Norwegian government delegation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- First Lady Tonette Walker toured the state Wednesday, April 4 with some members of the Norwegian government delegation.

One stop was at the Sojourner Family Peace Center in Milwaukee -- one of the state's "trauma-informed care locations." They take a different approach to improving the well-being of children and families.

Walker said the center is a shining example of what her "Fostering Futures" program is all about.

"This is an amazing place and I think the fact that Carmen (Pitre, the executive director) is talking about 'trauma-informed care' and 'aces' and building that into the platform they have here already is going to be powerful for this neighborhood, for this community and for Wisconsin," said Tonette Walker.

Walker said she started her "Fostering Futures" program in 2011, because she wanted to use her platform as a way to promote positive change.