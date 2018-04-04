‘Hurts so much:’ Man desperate to find deceased wife’s stolen rings, for sake of son, 2

Kansas City, MO — Jim Purcell is on a mission to find his deceased wife’s stolen wedding rings.

He posted his story and pictures of the stolen rings and diamond earrings on his Facebook page. He’s asking people to share the post, and look at sites like craigslist or eBay and visit pawn shops to help him find the precious wedding rings he planned to give to his son, Jamison.

Purcell’s wife Christy had brain cancer and died in November 2016. She was diagnosed with brain cancer two months after Jamison was born. He’s now 2.

Purcell said he moved his son out of their old house in Leawood because there were too many painful memories. He moved into a house in south Kansas City.

About two weeks ago, thieves broke into his car and two days later. his house was broken into. They stole dozens of things — but the only things Purcell wants returned are his deceased wife’s wedding rings and the diamond earrings he gave her.

“We hardly have any pictures with Jamison and Christy because she got sick, and that ring was the one thing that would have connected him to her. That’s what hurts so much,” said Purcell.

Purcell planned to give the wedding rings to his son, Jamison, so he could have something that was part of his mother. Purcell is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who returns the rings. He’s asking people to message him if they can find the rings.