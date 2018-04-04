Pres. Trump working with governors on ‘immediate’ deployment of National Guard to US-Mexico border

A US border patrol truck is seen next to US President Donald Trump's border wall prototypes from the US-Mexico border in Tijuana, northwestern Mexico, on April 3, 2018. President Donald Trump on Tuesday vowed to deploy the military to secure America's southern border, as a caravan of Central American migrants heads north through Mexico toward the United States. / AFP PHOTO / GUILLERMO ARIAS (Photo credit should read GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — Trump administration: President working with governors on ‘immediate’ deployment of National Guard to US-Mexico border.
