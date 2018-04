Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE -- Glendale police are asking for the public's help to identify a man wanted in connection with a burglary that happened over Easter weekend.

The Glendale Police Department shared surveillance video of the suspect. He appears to be wearing all dark clothing, and a flat-brimmed Green Bay Packers hat.

PHOTO GALLERY 

If you have any information about this suspect or the burglary, you're asked to contact Glendale police at 414-228-1753.