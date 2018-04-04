Search begins for new Milwaukee Public Schools superintendent

MILWAUKEE — The next superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools will face some serious challenges. With Darienne Driver announcing she is leaving MPS at the end of the school year, FOX6 is taking a look at the challenges and opportunities her successor will find.

“I’m having trouble coming up with the happy scenario for what happens next,” said Alan Borsuk, Marquette senior fellow – public policy.

That’s how Borsuk describes the situation the next MPS superintendent will encounter.

Driver announced on Tuesday, April 3 she will leave the district in July to run the United Way in Detroit.

“It’s gonna be a really ugly next few months,” said Borsuk. “The union is unhappy. Student achievement remains a major source of worry.”

Borsuk, a senior fellow at Marquette, follows local education. He points to a dreary fiscal outlook.

Over the next three years, MPS is facing projected deficits of nearly $39 million, then nearly $79 million, then nearly $120 million by the 2020-21 year.

Worse yet, the amount of students enrolled in MPS has been steadily declining. It’s gone from nearly 100,000 in 2000 to around 65,000.

“It is hard and a heavy, heavy lift, but what you end up doing with scarce resources hopefully includes doing less of what is not working and more of what is working,” said Milwaukee Succeeds Director Danae Davis.

Davis directs the nonprofit “Milwaukee Succeeds,” which works to improve all city schools: public, charter and voucher. She’s optimistic, saying Driver helping lay a solid foundation, noting her role in a recent initiative that improved third grade reading levels in 21 schools.

“It’s coaching of teachers and it’s tutoring of kids and she was a major part of how those strategies got implemented,” said Davis.

A spokeswoman for the teachers’ union confirms they were already told that in the next budget, the district administration will propose cutting employee benefits by $17 million. The union is expecting members and parents to speak against this at the school board committee meetings next week.