Check the vote totals in the spring general election
Check for closings, cancellations & delays in southeast Wisconsin
Winter weather advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin until 7 a.m. Wednesday

Snow totals from April 3-4, 2018 spring storm

Posted 6:21 am, April 4, 2018, by , Updated at 06:43AM, April 4, 2018

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the winter storm that hit southeast Wisconsin Tuesday, April 3 into Wednesday, April 4.

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

Snow totals from NWS as measured in inches

  • Elkhart Lake, 8.0
  • Sheboygan, 4.0
  • West Bend, 4.0
  • Lomira, 3.5
  • Grafton, 3.0
  • Mequon, 2.5
  • Milwaukee, 0.9
  • Random Lake, 1.0
  • Beaver Dam, 0.7
  • Horicon, 0.7
  • Lake Geneva, 0.5
  • Waunakee, 0.5
  • Juneau, 0.5
  • Beaver Dam, 5.5
  • Elkhorn, 2.1
  • Kenosha, 1.7
  • Pell Lake, 1.0