Snow totals from April 3-4, 2018 spring storm
MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the winter storm that hit southeast Wisconsin Tuesday, April 3 into Wednesday, April 4.
CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service
Snow totals from NWS as measured in inches
- Elkhart Lake, 8.0
- Sheboygan, 4.0
- West Bend, 4.0
- Lomira, 3.5
- Grafton, 3.0
- Mequon, 2.5
- Milwaukee, 0.9
- Random Lake, 1.0
- Beaver Dam, 0.7
- Horicon, 0.7
- Lake Geneva, 0.5
- Waunakee, 0.5
- Juneau, 0.5
- Beaver Dam, 5.5
- Elkhorn, 2.1
- Kenosha, 1.7
- Pell Lake, 1.0