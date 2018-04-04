× Special offer: Portillo’s to celebrate anniversary with 55-cent slices of chocolate cake

BROOKFIELD — Portillo’s is offering guests a sweet treat in celebration of their 55th anniversary. On Wednesday, April 4 customers can enjoy a slice of Portillo’s Famous Chocolate Cake for just 55-cents with the purchase of an entrée.

The double-layer cakes are baked fresh every morning, before being frosted with chocolate icing.

To receive a 55-cent cake slice, customers must also purchase an entrée (sandwich, hot dog, entrée salad or ribs). The 55-cent cake promotion is only available for dine-in or drive-thru customers and does not apply to online, delivery or catering orders.

The special offer is available at all restaurant locations, while supplies last. To find the nearest Portillo’s location, guests can visit www.portillos.com.