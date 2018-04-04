Watch: From Jethro Tull to Kip Moore…Summerfest reveals 2018 ground stage performers

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials announced Wednesday, April 4 the ground stage performers for the 2018 festival. Additionally, Summerfest officials revealed special guests set to perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Charli XCX – special guest with Shawn Mendes on July 5

Luke Combs – special guest with Blake Shelton on July 6

Manchester Orchestra – special guest with Arcade Fire on July 8

The previously announced 2018 American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners are as follows:

Imagine Dragons with Grace VanderWaall, June 27

James Taylor & His All-Star Band with Bonnie Raitt & Her Band, June 28

Halsey & Logic with NF, June 29

Florida Georgia Line with Bebe Rexha, June 30

Dave Matthews Band, July 1

J. Cole with TBA, July 3

Journey & Def Leppard, July 4

Shawn Mendes with Charli XCX , July 5

Blake Shelton with Luke Combs, July 6

The Weeknd with TBA, July 7

Arcade Fire with Manchester Orchestra, July 8

As for the ground stage lineup, from pop to hip hop, country to EDM, reggae to classic rock, this year’s lineup stays true to Summerfest’s roots, offering something for every music fan. Featuring entertainment 12 hours a day for 11 days on 12 stages, with over 800 acts, Summerfest continues to earn its reputation as The World’s Largest Music Festival.

Ground stage performers:

Marshmellow

Lil Uzi Vert

Steven Tyler

Kesha

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Alesso

The Flaming Lips

Pixies

Greta Van Fleet

Forster the People

Billy Currington

Janelle Monae

Jethro Tull

Tory Lanez

Kip Moore

Kaleo

The Neighbourhood

Rachel Platten

Louis the Child

PHANTOGRAM

Cheap Trick

Grizzly Bear

Spoon

Borns

Yonder Mountain Spring Band

The Fray

HELLYEAH

Buddy Guy

Kane Brown

Slightly Stoopid

Maze featuring Frankie Beverly

Cheat Codes

Chromeo

OAR

Jon Batiste with The Dap-Kings

GoldLink

Machine Gun Kelly

Timeflies

Nelly

Brett Young

Benjamin Booker

Capital Cities

Judah & The Lion

Victor Manuelle

George Thorogood & The Destroyers

Social Distortion

Gavin DeGraw

Echosmith

Rick Springfield

DJ Jazzy Jeff

Mayer Hawthorne

Trace Adkins

Buckcherry

POD

Black Violin

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

Party Favor

Trampled by Turtles

Gin Blossoms

Hunter Hayes

Boz Scaggs

Bishop Briggs

Anderson East

Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real

Sugar Hill Gang and Grandmaster Melle Mel & Scopio Furious 5

Howard Jones

Michael Franti & Spearhead

The Soul Rebels

The Crystal Method

High Valley

Plain White T’s

Xavier Omar

Hurray for The Riff Raff

Lissie

Medasin

The Wild Feathers

Knox Fortune

The Edgar Winter Group

Joywave

Phil Vassar

Maxi Priest

Devin Dawson

CVBZ

Carlie Hanson

Candlebox

Jonny Lang

Great White

Matthew Sweet

Walker Hayes

Savannah Conley

Pop Evil

Nick Lowe featuring Los Straitjackets

Lynch Mob

Welshly Arms

The Posies

Lit

The James Hunter Six

Molly Hatchet

Drivin N Cryin

Meat Puppets

Fastball + Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers

A Flock of Seagulls

Cornerstones of Rock

Chris Lane

Under the Streetlamp

Dead Horses

Wishbone Ash

Alien Ant Farm

Andreas Moss

Bay Ledges

Jimmie Allen

Jake Rose

The O’My’s

John Nemeth

Walter Trout

The Wombats

Liza Anne

Justin Caruso

CADE

Men I Trust

Soccer Mommy

Caroline Rose

Abby Jeanne

Waker

Sunflower Bean

Too Many Zooz

MILCK

Little Feather

MALO

Alex Guthrie

AND MANY MORE!

Dates, times and stage locations as well as additional headliners will be announced in the coming weeks.

Ticket prices for Summerfest 2018 are among the most affordable in the world for any major festival.

General admission tickets are only $21 and $14 for weekday tickets (valid prior to 4:00 p.m.).

In addition, the following offers are available to purchase in advance:

FOR A LIMITED TIME: The U.S. Cellular 11-Day Power Pass is available for $85 ($231 value) – includes admission for all 11 days.

is available for $85 ($231 value) – includes admission for all 11 days. FOR A LIMITED TIME: The U.S. Cellular 3-Day Pass is available for $48 and is valid for one general admission per day on three different days of the festival ($63 value).

