Watch: From Jethro Tull to Kip Moore…Summerfest reveals 2018 ground stage performers

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials announced Wednesday, April 4 the ground stage performers for the 2018 festival. Additionally, Summerfest officials revealed special guests set to perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.
- Charli XCX – special guest with Shawn Mendes on July 5
- Luke Combs – special guest with Blake Shelton on July 6
- Manchester Orchestra – special guest with Arcade Fire on July 8
The previously announced 2018 American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners are as follows:
- Imagine Dragons with Grace VanderWaall, June 27
- James Taylor & His All-Star Band with Bonnie Raitt & Her Band, June 28
- Halsey & Logic with NF, June 29
- Florida Georgia Line with Bebe Rexha, June 30
- Dave Matthews Band, July 1
- J. Cole with TBA, July 3
- Journey & Def Leppard, July 4
- Shawn Mendes with Charli XCX , July 5
- Blake Shelton with Luke Combs, July 6
- The Weeknd with TBA, July 7
- Arcade Fire with Manchester Orchestra, July 8
As for the ground stage lineup, from pop to hip hop, country to EDM, reggae to classic rock, this year’s lineup stays true to Summerfest’s roots, offering something for every music fan. Featuring entertainment 12 hours a day for 11 days on 12 stages, with over 800 acts, Summerfest continues to earn its reputation as The World’s Largest Music Festival.
Ground stage performers:
- Marshmellow
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Steven Tyler
- Kesha
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
- Alesso
- The Flaming Lips
- Pixies
- Greta Van Fleet
- Forster the People
- Billy Currington
- Janelle Monae
- Jethro Tull
- Tory Lanez
- Kip Moore
- Kaleo
- The Neighbourhood
- Rachel Platten
- Louis the Child
- PHANTOGRAM
- Cheap Trick
- Grizzly Bear
- Spoon
- Borns
- Yonder Mountain Spring Band
- The Fray
- HELLYEAH
- Buddy Guy
- Kane Brown
- Slightly Stoopid
- Maze featuring Frankie Beverly
- Cheat Codes
- Chromeo
- OAR
- Jon Batiste with The Dap-Kings
- GoldLink
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Timeflies
- Nelly
- Brett Young
- Benjamin Booker
- Capital Cities
- Judah & The Lion
- Victor Manuelle
- George Thorogood & The Destroyers
- Social Distortion
- Gavin DeGraw
- Echosmith
- Rick Springfield
- DJ Jazzy Jeff
- Mayer Hawthorne
- Trace Adkins
- Buckcherry
- POD
- Black Violin
- Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
- Party Favor
- Trampled by Turtles
- Gin Blossoms
- Hunter Hayes
- Boz Scaggs
- Bishop Briggs
- Anderson East
- Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real
- Sugar Hill Gang and Grandmaster Melle Mel & Scopio Furious 5
- Howard Jones
- Michael Franti & Spearhead
- The Soul Rebels
- The Crystal Method
- High Valley
- Plain White T’s
- Xavier Omar
- Hurray for The Riff Raff
- Lissie
- Medasin
- The Wild Feathers
- Knox Fortune
- The Edgar Winter Group
- Joywave
- Phil Vassar
- Maxi Priest
- Devin Dawson
- CVBZ
- Carlie Hanson
- Candlebox
- Jonny Lang
- Great White
- Matthew Sweet
- Walker Hayes
- Savannah Conley
- Pop Evil
- Nick Lowe featuring Los Straitjackets
- Lynch Mob
- Welshly Arms
- The Posies
- Lit
- The James Hunter Six
- Molly Hatchet
- Drivin N Cryin
- Meat Puppets
- Fastball + Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers
- A Flock of Seagulls
- Cornerstones of Rock
- Chris Lane
- Under the Streetlamp
- Dead Horses
- Wishbone Ash
- Alien Ant Farm
- Andreas Moss
- Bay Ledges
- Jimmie Allen
- Jake Rose
- The O’My’s
- John Nemeth
- Walter Trout
- The Wombats
- Liza Anne
- Justin Caruso
- CADE
- Men I Trust
- Soccer Mommy
- Caroline Rose
- Abby Jeanne
- Waker
- Sunflower Bean
- Too Many Zooz
- MILCK
- Little Feather
- MALO
- Alex Guthrie
- AND MANY MORE!
Dates, times and stage locations as well as additional headliners will be announced in the coming weeks.
Ticket prices for Summerfest 2018 are among the most affordable in the world for any major festival.
General admission tickets are only $21 and $14 for weekday tickets (valid prior to 4:00 p.m.).
In addition, the following offers are available to purchase in advance:
- FOR A LIMITED TIME: The U.S. Cellular 11-Day Power Pass is available for $85 ($231 value) – includes admission for all 11 days.
- FOR A LIMITED TIME: The U.S. Cellular 3-Day Pass is available for $48 and is valid for one general admission per day on three different days of the festival ($63 value).
