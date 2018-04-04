Video: Prowling suspects captured in Village of Butler is reminder to lock car doors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VILLAGE OF BUTLER -- Butler police are reminding people to lock their car doors. This comes after surveillance captured suspects checking car doors in the village.

Officials released the footage on Wednesday, April 4. Police say it's important to lock your doors and keep valuables out of sight.

"Many times thieves look for the easy target," the department said. "Lock your vehicles and your home. Don't be a victim!"

If you have any information in regard to the suspects in the attached video, you're asked to contact Butler police at 262-446-5070.