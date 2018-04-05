× 30+ restaurants set to take part in 13th annual ‘Downtown Dining Week’ May 31-June 7

MILWAUKEE — More than 30 restaurants will take part in the 13th annual “Downtown Dining Week” set for May 31 through June 7 in downtown Milwaukee. The participating restaurants were revealed on Thursday, April 5.

During the eight-day event, diners can explore and sample Milwaukee’s finest dishes and destinations with three-course meal options priced at $12.50 for lunch and $25 or $35 for dinner at participating restaurants.

This year’s participants include:

According to a news release from organizers, diners will also have the option to donate to Key to Change, an initiative created by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 in an effort to end chronic homelessness in our community. Since its launch in September 2017, the initiative has raised more than $16,000. Participating restaurants have already added to that total with nearly $4,000 in donations.

In addition to delicious dining deals, four diners will be awarded $500 in dining gift certificates. Diners can complete a

Downtown Dining Week survey following their dining experience HERE. At the conclusion of the event, four winners will be randomly drawn.

Menus will be posted in early May.

Organizers noted in the news release that in 2017, 55 percent of Downtown Dining Week participants indicated they were first-time diners at a participating establishment and nearly half (49 percent) of all patrons neither worked nor lived downtown.