Acting Sheriff Richard Schmidt to give tour of Milwaukee County Jail

MILWAUKEE -- Acting sheriff Richard Schmidt will hold a news conference and tour of the Milwaukee County Jail on Thursday, April 5 for an invited group of elected, county and city officials.

He will release the National Institute of Corrections Operational Assessment of the Milwaukee County Jail -- which was received on Friday.

The tour will begin in the jail conference room and include the sally port entrance, pre-book room, medical screening area, booking room, 4D discipline pod, special mental health unit, and 6D direct supervision pod. The introduction and tour is expected to last one hour.

On average, 34,000 people pass through the Milwaukee County Jail each year. And on any given day, the jail has more than 900 inmates. Many of these people suffer from drug addiction, a volatile personality, and mental health issues.

However, critiques of how the jail operates, say that there isn't enough being done to look after the inmates. But the acting sheriff says $16 million was spent on inmate healthcare last year. Additionally, the jail was inspected by a court-appointed investigator, and as of last December, there were no violations.

Elected and county officials confirmed to attend include: County Executive Chris Abele and staff, County Board Chairman Theo Lipscomb, representatives from the District Attorney’s Office and Corporation Counsel, Milwaukee Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton, MCLEEA President Chief Michael Young, and State Public Defender Manager Tom Reed.

There will not be contact with inmates during the tour.