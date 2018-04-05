After contentious election, Chris Abele, Theo Lipscomb share toast at beer garden announcement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Nothing like like the first beer garden of the season to break the ice after a tough campaign. Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and Milwaukee County Board Chairman Theo Lipscomb, shared a toast in Juneau Park Thursday, April 5 after Abele spent at least $167,000 in a failed attempt to have Lipscomb defeated on Tuesday, April 3.

"I hope that this can be a better term, and we can work under better terms," said Lipscomb.

Abele's candidates knocked off two supervisors, Steve Taylor and Peggy West. A third Abele-backed candidate won an open seat, but his candidates lost two races, and Lipscomb, one of Abele's toughest critics, survived his race.

"Obviously the best measure of, was it a good outcome, is, we'll see. Hopefully better public policy, better decision making, more civility, more respect," Abele said.

Abele, whose group spent more than a half-million dollars on five races, said he'll "probably" do things differently two years from now when the entire board stands for re-election again, but Abele said he will keep supporting candidates.

"The real question will be, what did they learn from Tuesday's results -- a I hope that it's not that those nasty personal campaigns work," Lipscomb said.

Both men said they hope to build a better relationship.

Maybe the beer garden was enough to put past differences on ice.

"Put it this way, if the question is, am I going to be able to get along with this board? If it's up to me, yeah," said Abele.

One of the first things that will test the relationship is who Abele appoints to be his full-time parks director. The board rejected his last choice, Jim Sullivan.

Abele would like to re-nominate Sullivan, but told FOX6 it's Sullivan's choice to make.