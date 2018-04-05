Hear the word? ‘Grease’ returns to theaters to mark 40th anniversary of release

Take a trip back to high school with Danny, Sandy, Frenchy and Rizzo! “Grease” will be returning to movie theaters nationwide to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the hit 1978 movie.

The iconic film, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, will return to theaters for a limited time — Sunday, April 8; Wednesday, April 11; and Saturday, April 14, and will appear in more than 700 theaters.

The film, presented by Fathom Events, includes exclusive commentary from a TCM Host. The special 40th anniversary screening is part of the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series.

To find the theater nearest you showing the film, CLICK HERE, enter enter your local ZIP code and select “See More Theater” locations at the bottom of the list.