Lake Express Ferry travels to Port of Milwaukee, its summer home, ahead of 2018 season

MILWAUKEE — It’s another sign of summer! The Lake Express Ferry on Thursday, April 5 was taken out of storage and traveled from its winter home to its summer home — the Port of Milwaukee.

2018 will mark the high-speed ferry’s 15th season of service, according to a news release.

On Thursday morning, it traveled from its winter storage home in the Menomonee River Valley to the Lake Express Terminal at the Port of Milwaukee.

Reservations are now being accepted for the 2018 travel season, which begins April 27.

You can CLICK HERE to make a reservation online. Reservations can be made in person at the Milwaukee or Muskegon terminals or by calling (866) 914-1010.

The Lake Express, which began service in 2004, is the nation’s first and only high-speed auto/passenger ferry. The ferry travels multiple times each day across Lake Michigan, has terminals in both Milwaukee and Muskegon, Mich., and completes a one-way trip in just two and one-half hours — saving passengers the lengthy drive through heavily congested Chicago.

The ferry is capable of holding 46 vehicles and 12 motorcycles for each passage across the lake.