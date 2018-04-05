× ‘Make a life-changing difference:’ Upcoming blood donation opportunities with Red Cross

MILWAUKEE — The American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood during National Volunteer Month this April. Donating blood is a simple way for those who are short on time to make a life-changing difference.

Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). All those who come to donate from April 9 to May 13, 2018, will be entered to win one of three $1,000 gift cards to a national home improvement retailer, courtesy of Suburban Propane. (Restrictions apply. More details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Lets-Do-More.)

Upcoming blood donation opportunities April 16-30

Dodge

Beaver Dam

4/13/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St

4/16/2018: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

4/17/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

Horicon

4/4/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Horicon High School, 841 Gray St

Hustisford

4/25/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church & School, 269 N Lake St

Randolph

4/11/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Randolph High School, 110 Meadowood Dr

Watertown

4/24/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Watertown High School, 825 Endeavour Dr

Waupun

4/19/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Central Wisconsin Christian School, 301 Fox Lake Rd

4/25/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Waupun High School, 801 E Lincoln

_______________

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

4/12/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 535 Stow St

4/13/2018: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.

4/18/2018: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Fond du Lac High School, 801 Campus Dr

Oakfield

5/4/2018: 1:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Oakfield High School, 250 East Church Street

Ripon

4/17/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

_______________

Jefferson

Johnson Creek

4/26/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 129 N Watertown St

Waterloo

4/26/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Waterloo High School, 865 N Monroe St

Watertown

4/2/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

4/3/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

_______________

Milwaukee

Milwaukee

4/3/2018: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., UWM Student Union, 2200 Kenwood Blvd

4/5/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Manpower, 100 Manpower Pl.

4/5/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Milwaukee Academy of Science, 2000 W Kilbourn

4/6/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Loving Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3909 W Clinton Ave

4/10/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Two Park Plaza, 10850 W. Park Place

4/17/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cardinal Stritch – Bonaventure Hall, 6801 N Yates Rd

4/19/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Urban Poiema Church, 8801 W. Lisbon Ave.

4/26/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Schlitz Park Office Building, 1555 N River Center Dr

5/1/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall

5/2/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., UWM Student Union, 2200 Kenwood Blvd

5/3/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., AO Smith Corp, 11270 W Park Pl

5/4/2018: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Marquette Gymnasium, 1508 W. Clybourn Street

Wauwatosa

4/18/2018: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bergstrom Hall, 2900 North Menomonee River Pkwy

_______________

Ozaukee

Fredonia

4/20/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Fredonia Government Center, 242 Fredonia Ave

Grafton

4/24/2018: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Kapco Metal Stamping, 983 Badger Circle

Port Washington

4/17/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St

_______________

Racine

Sturtevant

5/2/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., REAL School, 10116 Stellar Ave

Union Grove

4/16/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Union Grove Christian School, 417 15th St

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

4/10/2018: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Elkhart Lake

5/3/2018: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Anchor Lanes, 230 North Lincoln St

Random Lake

4/18/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Our Lady of the Lakes, 230 Butler St.

Sheboygan

4/6/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

4/13/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

4/18/2018: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lake Country Academy Sheboygan, 4101 Technology Pkwy

4/20/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

4/27/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

5/1/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., IDEAS Academy, 830 Virginia Ave

5/4/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Delavan

4/2/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva

Elkhorn

4/4/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Alternative High School, 400 County Rd H

4/25/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

Lake Geneva

4/13/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

Sharon

5/1/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

Walworth

4/27/2018: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Ln

Whitewater

4/23/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., University of Wisconsin Whitewater, 228 Wyman Pedestrian Mall

4/24/2018: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., University of Wisconsin Whitewater, 228 Wyman Pedestrian Mall

4/27/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitewater Armory, 146 W North St

_______________

Washington

Germantown

4/6/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran, N108W14290 Bel Aire Ln

West Bend

4/5/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Univ of WI Washington County, 400 University Dr

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

4/9/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 270 Lord Street

Hartland

4/9/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr

4/25/2018: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave

5/3/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Batteries Plus Bulbs, 1325 Walnut Ridge Dr

Mukwonago

4/24/2018: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St

Muskego

4/23/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church, S66W14325 Janesville Rd

4/30/2018: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Muskego Public Library, S73 W16663 Janesville Rd

Nashotah

4/11/2018: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Nashotah House Theological Seminary – Refectory, 2777 Mission Rd

North Prairie

4/9/2018: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

4/20/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

Pewaukee

4/5/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/19/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/26/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/3/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Sussex

4/4/2018: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr

Waukesha

4/17/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Campus Center, 100 N East Ave