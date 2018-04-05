‘Make a life-changing difference:’ Upcoming blood donation opportunities with Red Cross
MILWAUKEE — The American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood during National Volunteer Month this April. Donating blood is a simple way for those who are short on time to make a life-changing difference.
Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). All those who come to donate from April 9 to May 13, 2018, will be entered to win one of three $1,000 gift cards to a national home improvement retailer, courtesy of Suburban Propane. (Restrictions apply. More details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Lets-Do-More.)
Upcoming blood donation opportunities April 16-30
Dodge
Beaver Dam
4/13/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St
4/16/2018: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
4/17/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
Horicon
4/4/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Horicon High School, 841 Gray St
Hustisford
4/25/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church & School, 269 N Lake St
Randolph
4/11/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Randolph High School, 110 Meadowood Dr
Watertown
4/24/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Watertown High School, 825 Endeavour Dr
Waupun
4/19/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Central Wisconsin Christian School, 301 Fox Lake Rd
4/25/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Waupun High School, 801 E Lincoln
_______________
Fond du Lac
Fond du Lac
4/12/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 535 Stow St
4/13/2018: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.
4/18/2018: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Fond du Lac High School, 801 Campus Dr
Oakfield
5/4/2018: 1:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Oakfield High School, 250 East Church Street
Ripon
4/17/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St
_______________
Jefferson
Johnson Creek
4/26/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 129 N Watertown St
Waterloo
4/26/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Waterloo High School, 865 N Monroe St
Watertown
4/2/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street
4/3/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street
_______________
Milwaukee
Milwaukee
4/3/2018: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., UWM Student Union, 2200 Kenwood Blvd
4/5/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Manpower, 100 Manpower Pl.
4/5/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Milwaukee Academy of Science, 2000 W Kilbourn
4/6/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Loving Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3909 W Clinton Ave
4/10/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Two Park Plaza, 10850 W. Park Place
4/17/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cardinal Stritch – Bonaventure Hall, 6801 N Yates Rd
4/19/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Urban Poiema Church, 8801 W. Lisbon Ave.
4/26/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Schlitz Park Office Building, 1555 N River Center Dr
5/1/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall
5/2/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., UWM Student Union, 2200 Kenwood Blvd
5/3/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., AO Smith Corp, 11270 W Park Pl
5/4/2018: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Marquette Gymnasium, 1508 W. Clybourn Street
Wauwatosa
4/18/2018: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bergstrom Hall, 2900 North Menomonee River Pkwy
_______________
Ozaukee
Fredonia
4/20/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Fredonia Government Center, 242 Fredonia Ave
Grafton
4/24/2018: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Kapco Metal Stamping, 983 Badger Circle
Port Washington
4/17/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St
_______________
Racine
Sturtevant
5/2/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., REAL School, 10116 Stellar Ave
Union Grove
4/16/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Union Grove Christian School, 417 15th St
_______________
Sheboygan
Cedar Grove
4/10/2018: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St
Elkhart Lake
5/3/2018: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Anchor Lanes, 230 North Lincoln St
Random Lake
4/18/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Our Lady of the Lakes, 230 Butler St.
Sheboygan
4/6/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
4/13/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
4/18/2018: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lake Country Academy Sheboygan, 4101 Technology Pkwy
4/20/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
4/27/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
5/1/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., IDEAS Academy, 830 Virginia Ave
5/4/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
_______________
Walworth
Delavan
4/2/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva
Elkhorn
4/4/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Alternative High School, 400 County Rd H
4/25/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.
Lake Geneva
4/13/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street
Sharon
5/1/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St
Walworth
4/27/2018: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Ln
Whitewater
4/23/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., University of Wisconsin Whitewater, 228 Wyman Pedestrian Mall
4/24/2018: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., University of Wisconsin Whitewater, 228 Wyman Pedestrian Mall
4/27/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitewater Armory, 146 W North St
_______________
Washington
Germantown
4/6/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran, N108W14290 Bel Aire Ln
West Bend
4/5/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Univ of WI Washington County, 400 University Dr
_______________
Waukesha
Brookfield
4/9/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 270 Lord Street
Hartland
4/9/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr
4/25/2018: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave
5/3/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Batteries Plus Bulbs, 1325 Walnut Ridge Dr
Mukwonago
4/24/2018: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St
Muskego
4/23/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church, S66W14325 Janesville Rd
4/30/2018: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Muskego Public Library, S73 W16663 Janesville Rd
Nashotah
4/11/2018: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Nashotah House Theological Seminary – Refectory, 2777 Mission Rd
North Prairie
4/9/2018: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE
Oconomowoc
4/20/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St
Pewaukee
4/5/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
4/19/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
4/26/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
5/3/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Sussex
4/4/2018: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr
Waukesha
4/17/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Campus Center, 100 N East Ave