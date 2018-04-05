× New format, new food: Traveling Beer Garden schedule unveiled for 2018; you can use credit this year! 🍻

MILWAUKEE — It wasn’t an April Fool’s joke! Mother Nature delivered snow in April in SE Wisconsin — but summer is around the corner (we promise)! There was another sign of warmer weather to come on Thursday, April 5, as Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele tapped a firkin and revealed the dates and locations for the 2018 Traveling Beer Garden.

According to a news release from Milwaukee County Parks officials, “beer gardening” season begins in April with the opening of the South Shore Terrace Beer Garden, and will move into top gear on May 16 with the return of the Traveling Beer Gardens.

The two simultaneously running tours will travel to 14 stops in Milwaukee County parks in 2018, and this year, they’ll feature a few exciting changes — including the ability to take credit cards.

Other new features include:

New “Roll Out the Barrel” format

This year, each stop will be for three weeks, which allows for the addition of a fifth stop. The Roll Out the Barrel tour will end at Juneau Park on Labor Day weekend – during the Harley Davidson 115th Anniversary.

New food partnership with Iron Grate BBQ

Beer garden favorites including pretzels, bratwurst and Polish sausage will be available every night, and on opening nights, special events, and weekends throughout the summer, the Iron Grate BBQ food truck will also visit the beer gardens.

New ‘Oak Leaf’ flight

Milwaukee County Parks’ exclusive beer partner, Sprecher, will offer an ever-changing selection of craft beer and hard sodas at each of the stops on the tour — served from the unique Sprecher fire trucks and new this year will be the option to purchase a flight of all 12 beers available on the fire truck. The ‘Oak Leaf’ Flight will be served on a unique Oak Leaf shaped sharing board.

New beer gardening gifts

New gifts for beer gardeners will also be available to purchase at the Traveling Beer Gardens — including limited-edition metal pints, a new design for the souvenir pint glass and a new gift card. Gifts, food and beer can all be purchased with a credit card this year too.

“Roll Out the Barrel” tour schedule:

Greenfield Park, West Allis: May 16 – June 3

Bender Park, Oak Creek: – June 6 – 24

Grant Park, South Milwaukee: June 27 – July 15

Doctors Park, Fox Point: July 18 – Aug. 5

Juneau Park, Milwaukee: Aug. 8 – Sept. 3

“Pass Me a Pint” tour:

Juneau Park, Milwaukee: May 16 – 28

Kletzsch Park, Glendale: May 30 – June 10

Froemming Park, Franklin: June 13 – 24

McCarty Park, West Allis: June 27 – July 8

Jackson Park, Milwaukee: July 11 – 22

Lake Park, Milwaukee: July 25 – Aug. 5

Hales Corners Park, Hales Corners: Aug. 7 – 19

Currie Park, Wauwatosa: August 22 – Sept. 3

Trimborne Farms (pop-up), Franklin: Sept. 7 – 9

The Traveling Beer gardens open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends. Last call is at 9 p.m.

There will be live music on Friday and Saturday nights.

Traveling Beer Garden 5K Run dates:

The Beer Garden 5K run series is expanding to six runs in 2018.

The Thursday evening runs begin at 6 p.m. and all participants receive a race T-shirt and a pint glass full of beer or root beer.

5Ks cost $30 per race or $150 for the full series.

Registration is now open. CLICK HERE to register.

Greenfield Park, May 17

Bender Park, June 7

Froemming Park, June 21

Grant Park, July 12

Lake Park, July 26

Juneau Park, Aug. 23

Hiit N Hops Workout Session dates:

The HIIT -N- Hops workout series is returning for a second season with five dates for 2018. This workout series features a 45-minute high-intensity, interval training (HIIT) circuit-style workout in the park followed by some socializing over beer, wine or Sprecher’s soda.

Registration is now open. CLICK HERE to register.

Each session costs $25 or $100 for all five workouts.

Juneau Park, May 16

Kletzsch Park, May 31

Bender Park, June 21

Jackson Park, July 19

Juneau Park, Aug. 16

#beerandpaint with Splash Studio dates:

New for 2018, Splash Studio will be bringing their #beerandpaint Mini Painting & Wood Projects events to the Traveling Beer Garden for seven dates.