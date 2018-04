MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Wednesday night, April 4 near 27th and Locust. It happened around 10:30 p.m.

According to police, a driver fired shots from his car, then drove over the median, struck another car, and crashed into a pole.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injures and is now in custody.

At this time, it is unknown what he was shooting at.