MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission appointed Alfonso Morales as the Milwaukee Police Department chief until January 2020. The announcement was made Thursday evening, April 5.

Congratulations to Interim Chief Alfonso Morales who was appointed today as Chief of Police until January 2020! pic.twitter.com/ki3qjpZ4O2 — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) April 5, 2018

Morales took over when Police Chief Ed Flynn left the post on Friday, February 16.

Born and raised in Milwaukee, Morales started with the department back in 1993. In 1999, he was promoted to detective. Morales has overseen several divisions, including the department’s Gang Crimes Unit and Homicide Unit.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video