× Pres. Trump proposes $100 billion in new tariffs on Chinese goods

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping an additional $100 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods, the White House announced Thursday, in a dramatic escalation in the trade dispute between the two countries.

The news comes a day after Beijing announced plans to tax $50 billion in American products, including soybeans and small aircraft, in response to a U.S. move earlier this week to slap tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports.

The White House said Pres. Trump had instructed the Office of the United States Trade Representative to consider whether $100 billion of additional tariffs would be appropriate and, if so, to identify which products they should apply to. He’s also instructed his secretary of agriculture “to implement a plan to protect our farmers and agricultural interests.”

“China’s illicit trade practices ? ignored for years by Washington ? have destroyed thousands of American factories and millions of American jobs,” Pres. Trump said in a statement.

The latest escalation comes after the U.S. on Tuesday said it would impose 25 percent duties on $50 billion of imports from China, and China quickly retaliated by listing $50 billion of products that it could hit with its own 25 percent tariffs. The Chinese list Wednesday included soybeans, the biggest U.S. export to China, and aircraft up to 45 tons in weight. Also on the list were American beef, whisky, passenger vehicles and industrial chemicals.

Earlier in the week, Beijing announced separate import duties on $3 billion of U.S. goods in response to the Trump administration’s duties on all steel and aluminum imports, including from China.

U.S. officials have sought to downplay the threat of a broader trade dispute, saying a negotiated outcome is still possible. But economists warn that the tit-for-tat moves bear the hallmarks of a classic trade rift that could escalate. And already, tensions between the world’s two biggest economies have rattled global stock markets.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer called China’s moved “unjustified” and said Pres. Trump’s proposal was an “appropriate response to China’s recent threat of new tariffs.”

“Such measures would undoubtedly cause further harm to American workers, farmers, and businesses,” he said in a statement. “Under these circumstances, the President is right to ask for additional appropriate action to obtain the elimination of the unfair acts, policies, and practices identified in USTR’s report.”

The clash reflects the tension between Pres. Trump’s promises to narrow a U.S. trade deficit with China that stood at $375.2 billion in goods last year and China’s ruling Communist Party’s development ambitions. Pres. Trump says China’s trade practices have caused American factories to close and lead to the loss of American jobs.

Pres. Trump’s top economic adviser, Lawrence Kudlow, said earlier Thursday in an interview with Fox Business Network that negotiations were ongoing. But, he said, “at the end of the day, China’s unfair and illegal trading actions are damaging to economic growth, for the U.S., for China and for the rest of the world.”

He also called Pres. Trump “the first guy with a backbone in decades … to actually go after it. Not just whisper it, but to go after it with at least preliminary actions.”

Any additional tariffs would be subject to a public comment process and would not go into effect until that process is complete.