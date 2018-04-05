SKYFOX shows you demolition of the Estabrook Dam, declared a public nuisance by the DNR

MILWAUKEE — Demolition of the Estabrook Dam over the Milwaukee River has begun. SKYFOX flew over the demolition site on Thursday, April 5.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources awarded more than $2 million in grants to take the dam down. Officials said it’ll help reduce the risk of flooding for more than 50 homes.

The move has faced criticism, but Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele said the removal of the dam is the best financial option — and beneficial for the environment.

In 2016, the Milwaukee Common Council approved a plan to “rezone” the dam — changing the dam oversight to a three-member panel, including the county executive, the county comptroller and a representative from the City of Milwaukee — with authority to sell public works properties through a majority vote.

It was then sold to the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District for $1 with a memorandum of understanding between MMSD and Milwaukee County that the dam be removed by MMSD.

This happened after the DNR declared the dam a public nuisance, and ordered Milwaukee County, as the dam’s owner and operator, to solve the problem.

It was determined that it would cost more (at least $4.1 million) to repair the dam than to remove it. City and county leaders said removing the dam would eliminate an eyesore and litter found in the river — and curb the flood risk.

Supporters of the dam, in favor of repairing it, said it’s good for recreation and property values, but opponents of the dam, in favor of removing it, said it’s a flood risk and public nuisance, and removal would be cheaper and better for the environment.