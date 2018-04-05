× Suspect sought: Man shot, injured during road rage incident in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident Wednesday night, April 4.

According to police, around 9 p.m. an 18-year-old man walked into a local hospital suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound.

The initial investigation revealed that while driving, the victim became involved in a road rage situation with another vehicle. While stopped at a red light, a subject in the other vehicle fired gunshots into the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was struck by the gunfire and was taken to the hospital by a friend.

The victim is being treated and is expected to survive.

MPD continues to search for a suspect.