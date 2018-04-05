Wanted: Police seek suspect charged in several crimes, including burglaries, vehicle thefts

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need help identifying a wanted suspect charged in connection with several crimes.

Jesse Voit, 28, is wanted by MPD for crimes including business burglaries and motor vehicle thefts in downtown Milwaukee and on the south side. Police said he has also fled officers numerous times in stolen vehicles.

He’s described as standing 5’11” tall, with a thin build. He has brown hair and green eyes. He usually wears his hair in a long ponytail, but may have changed it to a short hairstyle recently.

Voit has been known to frequent the areas of 11th and Abert and 24th and Mineral.

He may be living out of a silver Toyota Highlander on the city’s north side.

He sometimes uses the name of Jeff L. Voit to evade arrest.

Voit is charged with the following, in a case filed in February of 2018:

Theft of movable property, greater than $2,500 to $5,000, as party to a crime

Resisting or obstructing an officer

Felony bail jumping

Burglary – cargo portion of truck/trailer, as party to a crime

Burglary – building or dwelling, as party to a crime (three counts)

Take and drive vehicle without consent

Online court records show an arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 26.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.