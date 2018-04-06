46-year-old man shot, killed on Sunset Drive in Waukesha; woman cooperating with police

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police are investigating a homicide that occurred on West Sunset Drive near Oakdale Drive on Friday, April 6.

According to the Waukesha Police Department, a 46-year-old man was shot in the chest and transported to Waukesha Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries and died.

Officials say a female suspect in cooperating with the investigation. Police are not looking for any additional suspects, and there is no threat to the public.

The Waukesha Police Department says more details will be released on Saturday, April 7.