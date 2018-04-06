Celebrate cycling with Wheel and Sprocket’s 34th annual Bike Expo Sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Just in time for spring, the nation's largest bicycle sale is underway at State Fair Park. More than 2,000 bikes are just waiting for someone to hop on and ride home. Carl got a preview of the sale -- and went for a spin.

About Bike Expo Sale (website)

Celebrate cycling with Wheel & Sprocket's 34th annual Bike Expo Sale at Wisconsin State Fair Park, April 5-8th. This is the Largest Bike Sale in the Nation with over 2,000 bikes ON SALE and ready to ride home along with 1,000's of Accessories. Bike Expo Sale is the kickoff to spring and the cycling season! We have something for every kind of cyclist at Expo and back it up all of our bikes with our 30 Day Test Ride Guarantee.

