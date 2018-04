MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee firefighters battled a garage fire on the city’s south side on Friday morning, April 6th.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home near 35th and Poe St. — and found flames pouring out of the building. Officials say the fire started in the garage — and wind may have been a factor in flames hitting and causing exterior damage to an adjacent home.

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters.

There is no damage estimate at this time.