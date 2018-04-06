MILWAUKEE -- From virtual realities to uplifting stories -- our movie man,Paul Hall, from Common Guy's Film Reviews joins Real Milwaukee with his real reviews.
From virtual realities to uplifting stories: The family-friendly flicks you can find in theaters
-
From action flicks to an uplifting teen romance: A look at everything in the theater
-
Searching for a movie to see this weekend? Paul Hall has the scoop
-
Does Oprah bring enough magic to “A Wrinkle in Time”? Our movie man weighs in
-
Heading to the movie theater this weekend? The movies you should see
-
Curl up with a movie and popcorn: The family-friendly flicks you should add to your watch list
-
-
“Experience incredible and impossible environments” at NEW Virtual Reality exhibit
-
A true story: Gino talks with real-life heroes making their debut on the big screen
-
‘It’s the best:’ Serb Hall serves up their traditional fish fry
-
Spielberg’s ‘Ready Player One’ tops holiday box office
-
Creative expression: Signature Dance Company is comprised of members from local churches
-
-
‘We are all human:’ Students walk out in Milwaukee, arrests made during DACA protests in Racine
-
5G is helping make Pyeongchang the most high-tech Olympics ever
-
StoneFire Pizza Company rolls out ‘up-and-coming’ Omni Virtual Reality