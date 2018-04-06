Fundraiser reaches goal to bring ‘Da Crusher’ statue to South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — A special fundraiser was held Friday, April 6 to help bring a statue of a famous South Milwaukee wrestler to life.

A “legends roundtable” was held at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center, featuring a number of big names from the American Wrestling Association (AWA).

They participated in a panel discussion honoring South Milwaukee native, Reggie “Da Crusher” Lisowski.

He was a three-time AWA Heavyweight Champion and was inducted into the WCW Hall of Fame.

Da Crusher’s wrestling friends remember him fondly.

“He’s the wrestler that made Milwaukee famous. Put it right there on the map, right next to a lake of all places,” said Baron Von Raschke, retired pro wrestler.

Great news, organizers say they have reached their fundraising goal to build a life-sized statue of “Da Crusher” in South Milwuakee.