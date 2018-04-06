× ‘Halloween Killer:’ Gerald Turner case moved to Dane Co., state will appeal

FOND DU LAC — A Fond du Lac County judge on Friday, April 6 ruled that Gerald Turner’s case will be transferred to Dane County — where he most recently lived. Turner — the so-called “Halloween Killer,” was convicted in the death of 9-year-old Lisa Ann French in Fond du Lac in 1973.

The state plans to appeal that ruling — asking for the case to be heard in Fond du Lac, where the murder happened. Turner was scheduled to be released from prison on Feb. 1, 2018 — but the DOJ filed a petition to commit Turner to a civil commitment under Chapter 980.

The petition filed by the DOJ argues that Turner is a sexually violent person and is eligible for commitment under Wisconsin statutes, Turner will be detained until a probable cause hearing.

Ann French kissed her parents goodbye and ran out of the house to trick-or-treat in Fond du Lac in 1973. She never returned home. Her body was found a few days later in a garbage bag that had been tossed in a field.

An autopsy found that she died from shock from being sexually assault.

Her neighbor, Gerald Turner, was convicted of killing her. The case changed Trick-or-Treating in Milwaukee — which now happens during the afternoon instead of at night.

Turner was convicted on Feb. 4, 1975 in Fond du Lac County of one count of sexual morality, one count of indecent liberties with a child under age 16 years, one count of abnormal sexual perversion, and one count of second degree murder.

Turner was sentenced to serve 38 years in prison. He was released in 1992 on intensive high-risk community supervision, but then returned to prison in 1992 following a court decision challenging calculation of time served. Turner was again released to parole in 1998, but parole was revoked and Turner returned to prison in 2003 for excessive use of pornography while on community supervision and theft of cable services.