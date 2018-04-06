MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Kellner's Greenhouse, established in 1891. Kellner's Greenhouse is located in Milwaukee -- and has been in business for 100 years. They offer organic vegetables and organic herbs along with annual, perenials and fresh flowers. They grow all of their vegetables and herbs with organic soil, purple cow.
Kellner’s Greenhouse is a garden center located on Milwaukee’s east side
