Med Flight called to crash in Dodge County; driver seriously injured

DODGE COUNTY — One person is seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash in Dodge County Friday morning, April 6. At around 8 a.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was called to the crash on US 151 south of Bethel Road in the Town of Elba.

Officials say a vehicle was traveling south on US 151 in the left traffic lane. The vehicle began a counter-clockwise spin — sliding through the median and through both northbound lanes. The vehicle then slid into a ditch and overturned.

The driver, who was the lone occupant, sustained serious injuries in the crash and was flow from the scene to a hospital via Med Flight. Authorities say US 151 was closed for a short period of time while Med Flight was on the ground.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

Assisting at the scene was: Columbus Fire Department, Lifestar EMS, Med Flight and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team.