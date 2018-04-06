MPD searching for group who robbed mail carrier at gunpoint near 64th and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help to identify a group of people wanted in the armed robbery of a United States Postal Service carrier.

The robbery happened around 10 a.m. on Friday, April 6 near North 64th and Silver Spring Drive. Officials say after the robbery occurred, the group of four suspects fled the scene in a silver four-door BMW with Florida license plates.

Police released video of the the vehicle, along with one of the occupants wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt and orange pants, emptying trash from a package into a garbage cart.

Suspect one is a 24-year-old black male, 5’09” 180 lbs with a dark skin complexion, dreadlocks or braided hair, a mustache. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

Suspect two is a 22-year-old black male, 6’00”, 160 lbs, thin build with a light skin complexion, low cut hair, clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a black pullover hooded sweatshirt and gray jogging pants.

Suspect three is a black male wearing a mask with a hood over his head.

Suspect four is a 20-year-old black male, no further description.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.