× MPS invites public to attend meetings, help develop plan for school discipline

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) has scheduled a series of townhall-style meetings with the public to talk about the districts disciplinary practices. There will be seven so-called Community Conversations throughout April.

A news release indicates MPS Administration has been working with the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) Office of Civil Rights (OCR) regarding a resolution agreement to clarify the district’s disciplinary policies and to prevent circumstances where there are discipline disparities.

The district has voluntarily entered into this agreement after an initial report from the OCR found disparities in discipline in a sampling of black and white students dating back to the 2014-15 school year. In reaching this agreement, the district acknowledges that it has room to improve its disciplinary practices.

The agreement has several major requirements.

Reviewing and revising the MPS student code of conduct and discipline to improve clarity about what is considered inappropriate behavior and the appropriate range of consequences for those behaviors

Training staff to identify students at risk for behavioral difficulties and using early intervention methods before students are referred beyond the classroom for more intensive disciplinary action

Providing support to ensure that discipline is imposed equitably and fairly across the district regardless of race, gender, religion or national origin

Working with students, staff, families and the community to develop discipline policies and procedures that are fully understood and transparent

A full list of the Community Conversations is as follows: