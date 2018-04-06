‘Perfect opportunity to come together:’ Marcus CineLatino Milwaukee Film Festival runs April 11-15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Celebrating all things Latino -- the second annual Marcus CineLatino Milwaukee Film Festival is next week. The second annual event will run Wednesday April 11 through Sunday, April 15.

According to a news release from Marcus Theatres -- a division of The Marcus Corporation -- CineLatino will kick off with a Premiere Night fundraiser at Marcus BistroPlex in Greendale, which will benefit the Aurora Cancer Care - Spanish Clinic.

Thursday, April 12, through Sunday, April 15, a four-day film festival will take place at Marcus South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek.

“CineLatino is the perfect opportunity to come together and embrace one of Southeastern Wisconsin’s most influential and growing ethnic groups,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres. “Thanks to the support of our sponsors and the success of the inaugural CineLatino, we are excited to extend this year’s event to five days. Now we have an even greater platform to showcase amazing films, celebrate the rich Hispanic culture through special activities and give back to our community partners.”