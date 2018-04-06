× Police: Shots fired during armed robbery at apartment building in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN — One person was taken to the hospital late Thursday night, April 5 following a shots fired incident that happened during an armed robbery in Sheboygan.

According to police, shortly before 11 p.m. officers were dispatched to an apartment building near 8th and Niagara for a report of a disturbance.

Responding officers were able to determine that the disturbance occurred in an apartment and hallway inside the building, and that a single gunshot was discharged during a confrontation between two suspects and one of the victims.

No injuries resulted from the gunshot, and the victim was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and released.

According to police, the investigation revealed that this was an apparent armed robbery targeting this specific apartment, and that there is no continuing threat to the community. The suspects fled the apartment with undisclosed property.

Investigators are continuing interviews and searches at this time to attempt to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333. Information can also be reported anonymously through Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers at www.cufthem.com or 877-CUF-THEM (877-283-8436).