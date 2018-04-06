Spencer Lewis to be sentenced in murder of 2 West Allis brothers

WEST ALLIS — Spencer Lewis, the 15-year-old Milwaukee boy who pleaded guilty on Friday, Feb. 9 in connection with the murder of two brothers in West Allis last February, will be sentenced on Friday, April 6.

The victims in this case are Trajan Edwards, 17, and CJ Edwards,19. The two were found shot in a home near 89th and Grant in West Allis on Feb. 12, 2017. CJ was found deceased in the home. Trajan died in a hospital two days later.

Prosecutors say the shooting of the two brothers happened during an attempted armed robbery, with Lewis intent on getting marijuana, money and video games.

Detective Todd Kurtz said Lewis told him he “got scared” during the attempted robbery and fired the gun several times, killing 17-year-old Trajan Edwards. Lewis said he felt his heart stop and his ears ring, but as he ran from the home, he ran into Edwards’ brother, 19-year-old CJ Edwards and shot him.

Lewis faced two counts of first degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and one count of attempted armed robbery, use of force. He was charged as an adult.

According to a criminal complaint, police on February 12th responded to a home near 89th and Grant — where they found a shell casing on the floor as they entered, along with some blankets and a “large amount of blood.”

17-year-old Trajan Edwards was found in the living room, and taken to the hospital. He died two days later, on February 14th. 19-year-old CJ Edwards was located deceased in the kitchen.