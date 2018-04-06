Stevie Wonder releases ‘Dream Still Lives’ video, honoring Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Stevie Wonder has released a video featuring celebrities espousing the need to continue the works of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his assassination.

Wonder says in the video released online Wednesday night that the teachings of the slain civil rights icon are still alive.

Former President Barack Obama, Samuel L. Jackson and Billie Jean King are among the dozens of artists, activists and athletes saying the “dream still lives,” and calling for equal rights and peaceful co-existence.

At the end of the five-minute video, Wonder asks viewers to post their own dreams online.

Wonder was a proponent of creating the King national holiday. The King Center in Atlanta says Wonder in 1980 released the song “Happy Birthday” celebrating King and advocating for the holiday. In 1982, Coretta Scott King and Wonder presented a petition with more than 6 million signatures supporting a King holiday to the speaker of the U.S. House of representatives. The holiday was approved in 1983.