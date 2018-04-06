× We Energies Kenosha County coal plant shuttered

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — One of Wisconsin’s largest coal power plants has permanently closed.

We Energies says the Pleasant Prairie facility in Kenosha County was taken off line this week. The utility company previously announced it would be closing the coal-fired plant because of changing energy economics. More utilities are using natural gas and renewable energy sources.

The closure comes at a time when We Energies is facing some resistance from citizens who live around the Oak Creek coal plant. They have complained about coal dust that’s been settling in their neighborhood.

We Energies officials say they will take steps to reduce and monitor the dust.