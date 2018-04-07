× DA: Couple beat 4-year-old boy to death over spilled cereal

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. — A suburban Philadelphia couple has been charged with murder in the death of a 4-year-old who was beaten for spilling his breakfast cereal.

The boy’s 19-year-old mother, Lisa Smith, and her 26-year-old boyfriend, Keiff King, were arraigned Friday via video from the jail where they’ve been held since January.

Those charged with first-degree murder in Pennsylvania are not eligible for bail.

Smith’s lawyer declined comment. A lawyer listed for King did not immediately respond to a message.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said charges were filed after a recently completed autopsy showed Tahjir Smith’s Jan. 22 death was the result of a violent, sustained beating.

Investigators say Smith and King told them they used their hands and a sandal to give Tahjir a “butt whooping” for spilling the cereal.