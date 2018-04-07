Get rid of household chemicals properly at HazMat drop-off at State Fair Park

WEST ALLIS -- Attention all environmental warriors -- happening Saturday, April 7 -- a great opportunity to clean out your house and clear out any unwanted chemicals. FOX6's Evan Peterson is at the HazMat drop-off...an event you don't usually see at State Fair Park.
Get rid of nasty household chemicals properly (Milwaukee County Residents ONLY.) It’s FREE to use MMSD’s Home HazMat Collection Program and you don’t even need to get out of your car.
NEW Location this year! Please enter through Gate 1 off of Greenfield Avenue. Follow the signs around the outside of the Milwaukee Mile on the east side of the track.
Dates/Times:
April 6, 2018: 11AM – 2PM
April 7, 2018: 8AM – 2PM
No parking fee will be charged to enter the park for this event.