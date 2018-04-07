Police: Woman seriously injured in crash on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — A woman was taken to the hospital with very serious injuries after a crash on Milwaukee’s north side late Friday night, April 6.

According to police, the 43-year-old woman lost control of her car and crashed while driving near the area of Appleton and Melvina around 11:40 p.m.

Police are investigating the possibility of a second vehicle being involved in the crash and if speed was a factor.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this story.