1 killed in fire at apartment building in Beaver Dam; 1 remains in critical condition

BEAVER DAM — Beaver Dam fire officials on Sunday, April 8 confirmed one fatality in a fire at an apartment building on Third St. on Saturday.

Of the five people taken to the hospital as a result of the fire, one remained in critical condition on Sunday, officials said.

The name of the person who died hasn’t been released.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department and Beaver Dam Police Department are working in cooperation with the Department of Justice/Division of Criminal Investigation, the ATF and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Multiple people were pulled from the burning apartment complex on Saturday.

It happened around 6 a.m. near 3rd and La Crosse St.

“I didn’t know what was going on,” said Kristen Westlake, who lives across the street. “It was a few minutes later and I started seeing smoke coming out of the building.”

Westlake pulled out her phone just moments after first responders arrived to the apartment building up the street.

“It just kept getting bigger and bigger,” Westlake said.

Firefighters were called to the 17-unit complex after someone reported smoke and flames in the hallways. Eventually, 12 departments worked together to contain the fire.

“In a fire of this magnitude, we’re going to call in a lot of other agencies to help out,” said Captain Paul Hartl, with the Beaver Dam Fire Department.

The building’s structure was damaged and the roof collapsed as a result of the fire.

“That roof came down and it kind of covered the fire up, so it was just like, putting water on the roof of a house, if you don’t have a hole in that roof, you’re not going to get any water to that fire,” Captain Hartl said.

During the intense moments, Westlake pulled out her camera and snapped photos of the men and women on scene.

“I was more into whatever was going on, but feeling sad at the same time once I saw how much smoke there was,” Westlake said.

Firefighters worked for hours, eventually restoring some calm in the neighborhood.

“It was really crazy,” Westlake said. “It was very, it still feels surreal.”

The people who were living in the apartment were taken to the “Family Assistance Center” — being helped by the Red Cross and other agencies.

Surrounding residents were evacuated due to heavy smoke in the area — but later, those living in all but one home on 3rd St. were allowed to return to their homes.

St. Vincent De Paul established an “Emergency Response Fund” at the American Bank.

Monetary donations can be made at the three Beaver Dam locations of the American Bank and should be made out to the St. Vincent De Paul Emergency Response Fund.

Non-monetary donations are being taken at the St. Vincent De Paul Store on 125 Dodge Dr., Beaver Dam.