2 apartment fires within 30 minutes: MPD officer and residents trapped by flames near 18th & Highland

MILWAUKEE — Two calls to the same apartment complex — in less than 30 minutes.

Milwaukee police say they were first called to the apartment building near 18th and Highland around 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning, April 8, to respond to a domestic violence dispute. During the dispute, the suspect started a small fire outside of an apartment door on the third floor of the 20-unit complex.

The fire was quickly extinguished and there were no injures and minimal damage.

An officer stayed on scene and was inside the unit, talking with the residents when a second fire started in the doorway just after 3:30 a.m. The officer and residents were trapped by the flames.

Milwaukee fire crews arrived on scene and quickly knocked down the flames and get everyone out safely. The Red Cross is on scene working with families to provide shelter.

One resident and the officer were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene. The officer suffered a minor first degree burn on their hand — but has been medically cleared for duty.

Authorities say the fire was an “incendiary fire” that was intentionally set as there were gas cans left in the hallway.

Damages is estimated around $45,000 between the unit and the hallway.

No suspect is in custody and Milwaukee Police Department is taking over the criminal investigation.