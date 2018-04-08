‘My son is the bravest:’ Boy, 4, recovering after he was attacked by 2 dogs

West Fork, AR — Matthew Guess, 4, is recovering at Little Rock Children’s Hospital after being attacked by two dogs on Thursday, April 5, according to his father, Dustin Guess.

Matthew had another surgery Saturday morning — and additional surgeries will be done to reconstruct his face.

Dustin Guess said his son was walking between their home and their landlord’s home near West Fork, when a neighbor’s dogs attacked the boy. Guess said he was outside at the time working on a hog fence when he saw the attack unfold.

A female dog grabbed Matthew by the right leg and began dragging him. Then a male dog grabbed him by the face, according to Guess. Guess said he ran as fast as he could to get the dogs off his son and bring him to safety.

Matthew suffered several injuries to his face and body in the attack. Guess said the dogs are now on a 10-day quarantine at a veterinary clinic, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Both dogs have been deemed dangerous and only one of the dogs had proof of rabies vaccinations, sheriff’s officials said.

“My son is the bravest, strongest human I have ever met,” said Guess.

CLICK HERE to access a GoFundMe page for Matthew. Warning: The page contains graphic photos of Matthew’s injuries. Viewer discretion is advised.

More than $6,000 was donated for a Facebook fundraiser for Matthew, which has now ended.

The description read: