Captain Trevor Smith helps Admirals to 3-2 OT win over Iowa Wild

MILWAUKEE — Admirals Captain Trevor Smith scored the game-winning goal 93 seconds into overtime to give the team a 3-2 victory over the Iowa Wild on Sunday afternoon and keep the Ads playoff hopes alive.

Smith and Jimmy Oligny came into the Iowa zone 2-on-1 as Oligny chipped the puck over to Smith, who took an initial shot that was stopped by Wild goalie Niklas Svedberg. However, the puck just lay loose in the middle of the crease and Smith jammed it home for his 17th goal of the season and fourth game winner.

Milwaukee still sits five points back of the Rockford IceHogs with three games to play in the regular season. Next up for Milwaukee is a date with Chicago on Tuesday night at home.

Playing in just his second game after missing the past six weeks with an injury, Justin Kirkland got the Admirals on the board first when he pounced on a loose puck in the Iowa slot and ripped a slapper past Svedberg at 12:24 of the opening stanza.

The score stayed that way until Iowa’s Gerald Mayhew deflect a shot past Milwaukee netminder Troy Grosenick with 10:05 to play in the second period.

After Iowa’s Sam Anas scored on a wrister late in the third, Freddy Allard tied things up for Milwaukee with his eighth of the season with only 3:13 to play in regulation, setting the stage for overtime. Allard corralled a loose puck just inside the blue line and took two strides before firing a wrister top cheese and helping the game get to OT.

Grosenick finished the game with 18 saves for his third win with the Admirals.

