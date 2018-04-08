Cluck N’ Que: Milwaukee’s newest delivery-only fried chicken & BBQ pop up

MILWAUKEE -- It's the perfect fix for your fried chicken and barbecue cravings and you don't even have to leave the house! Sean Willie with StandEatDrink tells us more about the delivery-only pop-up: Cluck N’ Que.

About Cluck N’ Que (website)

Legend has it, at one of the famed Hotel Madrid "family staff meals" Chef Matt Kerley served a simple platter of fried chicken that turned out to be a not so simple family recipe. Murmurs of, "OMG" and "that chicken was so F#*! good" were heard from the team for days. Chef Matt "The Carolina Boy" happily offered to make more. Lucky for you, we've decided to share Chef Matt's fried chicken and BBQ pork sandwiches. Aptly named for our simple menu Cluck N' Que is now available as a delivery only pop-up. Order your's tonight and find out what all the clucking is about!

Fried chicken comes in 2-4-16 piece options

Hours of Operation:

Sunday - Friday 5pm-10pm

Saturday 10am - 2pm