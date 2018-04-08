× Driver in custody after MPD vehicle pursuit ends in River Hills

RIVER HILLS — One person was taken into custody following a police pursuit that started in Milwaukee.

According to the River Hills Police Department on Sunday morning, April 8, Milwaukee police were in a pursuit of a vehicle that entered into the Fox Point area overnight. A River Hills officer was able to stop stick the vehicle as it was heading west on Brown Deer Road.

The driver drove into a park and ride lot, got in a short foot pursuit, and then proceeded to hide in the woods on a neighbor’s property.

The officer was able to locate the man — who was then taken into custody by a Milwaukee police officer.